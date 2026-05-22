Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the energy company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.23.

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Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 538,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,342. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,836 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,602 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,615,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,532,303 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 197,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Key Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Matador announced a $1.1 billion acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, a move that should strengthen its asset base and future production potential. Matador Resources Company Announces Successful Acquisitions in Federal Lease Sale

Matador announced a $1.1 billion acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, a move that should strengthen its asset base and future production potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings estimates for Matador, including FY2027 and FY2028, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Is Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings estimates for Matador, including FY2027 and FY2028, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed, with cuts to FY2026 and some near-term 2026–2027 quarter estimates, suggesting some caution on shorter-term earnings even as the longer-term view improved.

Other Zacks revisions were mixed, with cuts to FY2026 and some near-term 2026–2027 quarter estimates, suggesting some caution on shorter-term earnings even as the longer-term view improved. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market note said MTDR has recently been trading more in line with broader oil-price swings and sector peer performance, so commodity moves may still be influencing the share price more than company-specific developments. Matador Resources slides as crude prices pull back on renewed Middle East supply hopes

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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