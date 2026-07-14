Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $99.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.56.

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Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,153 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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