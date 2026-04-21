Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Price

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential downside of 3.40% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $108.50.

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Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.69. 213,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,783. The company's fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Edison

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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