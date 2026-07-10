Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock's current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.32.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,518,913,000 after buying an additional 3,009,884 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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