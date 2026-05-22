Morgan Stanley Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $11.50

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.64% from the company's current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.41.

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Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 647,274 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,561. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.92. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 58.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,752,669 shares of the company's stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,615 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. and BTIG both kept buy ratings on Lightspeed Commerce while lowering price targets to $16 and $12, respectively, signaling analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga price target update

Benchmark Co. and BTIG both kept ratings on Lightspeed Commerce while lowering price targets to $16 and $12, respectively, signaling analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million , up 14.8% year over year and above consensus, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million. Lightspeed earnings release

Lightspeed reported , up 14.8% year over year and above consensus, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million. Positive Sentiment: The company said it generated $55.5 million of operating cash flow and $18.2 million of adjusted free cash flow for the full year, and it authorized a renewed share repurchase program of up to about 10% of the public float. Lightspeed earnings release

The company said it generated $55.5 million of operating cash flow and $18.2 million of adjusted free cash flow for the full year, and it authorized a renewed share repurchase program of up to about 10% of the public float. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided first-quarter FY2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year FY2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was generally in line with Wall Street expectations. Lightspeed earnings release

Management guided first-quarter FY2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year FY2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was generally in line with Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Lightspeed missed earnings expectations, posting EPS of $0.08 versus estimates around $0.09-$0.10, and reported a net loss of $28.6 million, keeping pressure on the stock. MSN earnings report

Lightspeed missed earnings expectations, posting EPS of $0.08 versus estimates around $0.09-$0.10, and reported a net loss of $28.6 million, keeping pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The guidance and earnings miss triggered follow-on reports that Lightspeed shares slid after the quarter, as investors weighed strong sales growth against still-wide losses and a lack of EPS progress. Seeking Alpha stock slide report

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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