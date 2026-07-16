Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans Dividend Increase - $1.15 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a 15.0% increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $228.52 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27. The company has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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