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Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans Dividend Increase - $1.15 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Morgan Stanley logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley raised its quarterly dividend by 15% to $1.15 per share, with the payout scheduled for August 14 to shareholders of record on July 31.
  • The new dividend implies an annualized payout of $4.00 per share and a 2.0% yield, while the company says the dividend remains well covered by earnings.
  • The announcement came alongside strong quarterly results, including EPS of $3.46 and revenue of $21.35 billion, both above analyst expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a 15.0% increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $228.52 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27. The company has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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Dividend History for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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