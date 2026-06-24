Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the company's previous close.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.90.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $223.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $230.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $2,779,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 365,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,224,370.48. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley limited redemptions at its North Haven private credit fund after investors sought to withdraw 11.6% of units, a sign of heavy exit demand that could weigh on confidence in its private credit platform. Article: Morgan Stanley caps Q2 withdrawals at North Haven private credit fund

Morgan Stanley limited redemptions at its North Haven private credit fund after investors sought to withdraw 11.6% of units, a sign of heavy exit demand that could weigh on confidence in its private credit platform. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley has also been in the news for expansion plans in Texas and for bullish analyst commentary on several non-MS stocks, but those items are not direct drivers of Morgan Stanley’s own share price today.

Separately, Morgan Stanley has also been in the news for expansion plans in Texas and for bullish analyst commentary on several non-MS stocks, but those items are not direct drivers of Morgan Stanley’s own share price today. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s broader backdrop remains constructive, with Morgan Stanley’s recent earnings showing strong profit and revenue growth, which may help cushion the impact of the fund-withdrawal headline.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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