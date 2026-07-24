Go Pro
→ Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right? (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Huntington Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal Weight rating on Huntington Bancshares and cut its price target to $19 from $21, implying about 9.2% upside from the current share price.
  • HBAN shares were trading down about 4.8% at $17.40, while broader analyst sentiment remains constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $20.14.
  • The bank recently reported Q2 EPS of $0.39, matching expectations, and raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, signaling confidence in future earnings despite some margin and cost pressures.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the bank's stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Huntington Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider Huntington Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines