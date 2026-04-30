Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $187.60, but opened at $173.78. Morningstar shares last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 45,490 shares.

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Morningstar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue rose ~10.8% YoY to $644.8M and operating/adjusted operating income grew by more than 30%, with EPS and margins improving — a clear sign of profitable growth and continued product momentum. Business Wire Q1 Release

Q1 results beat expectations: revenue rose ~10.8% YoY to $644.8M and operating/adjusted operating income grew by more than 30%, with EPS and margins improving — a clear sign of profitable growth and continued product momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A milestone: Morningstar completed a milestone in its CRSP acquisition and is rebranding CRSP market indexes to Morningstar Indexes — this should expand index/benchmark product revenues and market presence over time. Yahoo: CRSP Rebranding

Strategic M&A milestone: Morningstar completed a milestone in its CRSP acquisition and is rebranding CRSP market indexes to Morningstar Indexes — this should expand index/benchmark product revenues and market presence over time. Neutral Sentiment: Research and media coverage: Morningstar research (studies on “frozen”/hands‑off portfolios and coverage of semiliquid funds and diversification risks) boosts the firm’s thought‑leadership and could help distribution of advisory/data products — but the commercial impact is hard to quantify near term. MSN: Frozen Portfolios Study

Research and media coverage: Morningstar research (studies on “frozen”/hands‑off portfolios and coverage of semiliquid funds and diversification risks) boosts the firm’s thought‑leadership and could help distribution of advisory/data products — but the commercial impact is hard to quantify near term. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: filings show extensive insider share sales (notably large dispositions by founder/executive chairman Joseph Mansueto), which can pressure market sentiment and raise questions about near-term supply. QuiverQuant: Q1 and Insider Activity

Significant insider selling: filings show extensive insider share sales (notably large dispositions by founder/executive chairman Joseph Mansueto), which can pressure market sentiment and raise questions about near-term supply. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet flags: reported total liabilities rose sharply (~50% YoY to ~ $3B per reported summaries) and cash was modestly lower; capex increased — these items may have raised investor caution despite the profit beat. QuiverQuant: Financial Details

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Morningstar in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Trading Down 8.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.81. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.53. Morningstar had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $625.62 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $1,173,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,184,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,629,973.56. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,643 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,066. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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