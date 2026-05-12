Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.83% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MOS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.63.

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Mosaic Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MOS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 1,470,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,361. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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