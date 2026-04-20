Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Scotiabank

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock's current price.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mosaic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.87.

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Mosaic Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:MOS opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Mosaic has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 170.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company's stock.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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