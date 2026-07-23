Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

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Mosaic Stock Up 3.7%

Mosaic stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Mosaic

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker near-term earnings expectations. Mosaic analyst estimate cuts

Zacks Research cut Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered FY2027 EPS to $1.67 from $1.89 and FY2028 EPS to $1.31 from $1.55, pointing to a less optimistic longer-term profit outlook. Mosaic analyst estimate cuts

The firm also lowered FY2027 EPS to $1.67 from $1.89 and FY2028 EPS to $1.31 from $1.55, pointing to a less optimistic longer-term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong Sell rating, which may add to bearish sentiment around Mosaic shares. Mosaic analyst estimate cuts

Zacks Research maintained a rating, which may add to bearish sentiment around Mosaic shares. Neutral Sentiment: Separate analyst coverage shows Mosaic with an average Hold rating, suggesting Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly bearish. Analyst rating update

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

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