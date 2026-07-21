Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $504.6667.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.34 and a 200 day moving average of $424.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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