MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 9.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $61.7350. 10,466,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,077,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Specifically, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.62 per share, with a total value of $962,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,512,565.26. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised shares of MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MP

More MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

MP Materials Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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