MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $644.77 and last traded at $641.00, with a volume of 38857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $637.24.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a Buy rating and a $760 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power. Benzinga

Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say MSCI heads into Q2 earnings with expectations for double-digit revenue growth , supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could help sentiment if results confirm that momentum. Zacks

Analysts say MSCI heads into Q2 earnings with expectations for , supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could help sentiment if results confirm that momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles about the upcoming MSCI India index review highlight possible inclusions and exclusions that could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive flows into Indian stocks. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and the companies affected, but they may also draw attention to MSCI’s role as a key market-moving index provider. Economic Times

Several articles about the upcoming MSCI India index review highlight possible inclusions and exclusions that could trigger about into Indian stocks. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and the companies affected, but they may also draw attention to MSCI’s role as a key market-moving index provider. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage around the August MSCI India review may increase trading interest in MSCI-linked products and benchmark-rebalancing themes, but the direct impact on MSCI Inc.’s fundamentals is limited. Livemint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $713.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $595.99 and its 200 day moving average is $576.53.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here