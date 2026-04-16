M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. Evercore cut M&T Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $233.29.

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M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MTB opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a one year low of $154.98 and a one year high of $239.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.55%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $191,405.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,548,882.34. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Wisler sold 8,237 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total transaction of $1,840,804.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,617.64. The trade was a 63.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,250. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about M&T Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More.

M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More.

Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More.

Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More.

Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More.

Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More.

Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management moved its CET1 capital target range to 10%, a policy shift some investors may view as reduced capital cushion or an allowance for higher dividends/repurchases — watch investor reaction and regulatory context. Read More.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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