MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.28, but opened at $187.53. MTU Aero Engines shares last traded at $187.84, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of "Hold".

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MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 6.3%

The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

Further Reading

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