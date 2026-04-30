MTU Aero Engines Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

MTU Aero Engines ETR: MTX reported a strong start to 2026, citing higher revenue, earnings, and free cash flow in the first quarter while reaffirming its full-year guidance amid a volatile geopolitical backdrop.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts: Sign Up

First-quarter results: revenue up 7%, EBIT margin at 14.2%

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Johannes Bussmann said the company delivered a “very successful start into the year,” with group revenues rising 7% to more than €2.2 billion. Adjusted EBIT increased 6% to €320 million, representing a 14.2% margin. Free cash flow improved 18% to €177 million, translating into a cash conversion rate of 77%.

Chief Financial Officer Katja Garcia Vila added that the “Iran conflict had no impact on our first quarter results.” She said key drivers of revenue growth were the military business and commercial MRO activities. In U.S. dollar terms, revenue grew 18% year-over-year, according to the company.

Segment performance: military strength, GTF-driven MRO growth

In the OEM segment, total revenue was stable at €621 million. Commercial OEM revenue declined 5% to €479 million, but Garcia Vila said that on an organic U.S. dollar basis commercial revenues increased 5%, with a favorable mix supported by spare engine volume and strong spare parts business. Military OEM revenue rose 25% year-over-year to €142 million, driven by EJ200 and TP400 volumes, along with catch-up effects from 2025 delivery delays.

OEM adjusted EBIT increased 7% to €188 million, and the segment posted an EBIT margin of 30.2%.

MTU’s commercial MRO business expanded, with revenue up 8% in euros and up 20% in U.S. dollars versus the prior-year period—above the company’s full-year expectation of low- to mid-teens growth. Garcia Vila said the increase was “mainly driven by GTF MRO revenues,” which accounted for 44% of total commercial MRO revenues, up from 34% in the first quarter of 2025.

Commercial MRO adjusted EBIT rose 5% to €132 million, with an 8% margin. Garcia Vila said profitability faced headwinds from a higher GTF MRO share and ramp-up costs at MTU Maintenance Fort Worth, partly offset by “a strong EBIT contribution” from the company’s leasing and asset management business, MTU Maintenance Lease Services (MLS), and its independent MRO business.

On MRO demand, Bussmann said the company had not seen work scope reduction requests, nor had it “lost any shop load event so far.” He also said MTU had not received “a single cancellation or meaningful deferral” in its shops to date.

Cash flow: dividend income tailwind; Fort Worth ramp-up remains a headwind

Garcia Vila attributed the 18% increase in free cash flow to dividend income and seasonally lower investing cash outflows in the quarter, alongside slightly lower GTF aircraft-on-ground (AOG) compensation payments. She said about $60 million of GTF AOG payments were reflected in first-quarter figures, “a slightly lower impact than in the first quarter 2025.” A headwind came from higher working capital.

She cautioned investors not to annualize the first-quarter cash conversion rate, noting MTU does not guide quarterly cash conversion and highlighting typical phasing such as higher PPE spending in the second half of the year.

Discussing the Fort Worth expansion, Garcia Vila said MTU expects to induct the first LEAP engine into the plant in July and is currently in “full ramp up,” involving hiring, training, certification work, and capital spending. She said the company expects to invest around €120 million in total CapEx into the plant during the overall ramp-up phase and anticipates a headwind of around €100 million to free cash flow that will “continue to stay over the next coming years.” Later in Q&A, she said that headwind would persist “until the end of the decade.”

On cash conversion more broadly, Garcia Vila said MTU still faces GTF-related AOG compensation payments, and also expects a build-up of receivables tied to pre-financed GTF shop visits “further until 2028, late or beginning of 2029,” which she said would later reverse into stronger cash conversion in subsequent years.

Portfolio and market environment: focus on fuel-efficient engines and MRO constraints

Bussmann described a macro environment shaped by geopolitical tensions that have driven higher jet fuel prices and potential supply chain constraints. He said some airlines have announced moderate capacity reductions, but MTU expects any traffic impact to be absorbed mainly by older, less fuel-efficient fleets, leaving demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and engines “largely unaffected.”

He argued MTU is supported by a “resilient product portfolio,” pointing to continued solid demand for the GTF and V2500 platforms and emphasizing that capacity constraints in the MRO market provide protection from significant business impacts. He also said MTU has implemented measures for its limited number of suppliers located in the Middle East, and noted it can “pass price increases on rather easily” if costs rise.

Asked about exposure to older aircraft retirements, Bussmann said MTU has seen “almost none” in terms of retirement rates and no cancellations of slots from customers. He added the company’s shop backlog provides flexibility to offset any potential changes by shifting work to other engines waiting.

On certain mature engine programs, Garcia Vila told analysts the PW2000 revenue base is “rather for the military business,” while CF6 is “rather largely for the freighters business.” She later said MTU expects CF6 and PW2000 spare parts to be “more or less flat,” while citing V2500/A320 and GTF as key commercial spare parts growth drivers.

Strategic and program updates: AeroDesignWorks acquisition and GTF progress

MTU highlighted the acquisition of AeroDesignWorks as a strategic expansion of its military business into unmanned aerial systems. Bussmann said propulsion is a critical enabler for drones and characterized the UAV market as fast-growing, citing an expectation that the global military drone market will grow by around 12.5% per year over the next five years. He said MTU aims to become a “core European supplier for UAV propulsion systems,” noting the combination of AeroDesignWorks’ lower-thrust drone propulsion work with MTU’s military experience, manufacturing scale, and market access.

However, when asked for MTU’s expected revenue exposure to drones going forward, Bussmann said the company was “not ready to share” concrete numbers. Garcia Vila suggested more detail may come at the company’s capital markets day, which she said is scheduled for November 30.

On the Geared Turbofan (GTF) program, Bussmann said the fleet management plan remains on track and that MRO outputs increased 23% in the first quarter. He said turnaround times have benefited from improved supply chain and that airlines are seeing easing aircraft-on-ground numbers. Based on this progress, MTU expects “ongoing improvement on the AOG situation throughout 2026,” with remaining compensation payments settled within the year.

Bussmann also noted that GTFA certification was achieved in the month of the call, with entry into service planned for the second half of the year. He described the GTFA as offering higher thrust, improved durability, and full interchangeability with the base GTF engine. He said the GTF has been in service for more than 10 years, has accumulated over 50 million flight hours, and has a remaining order book of 8,000 engines.

For 2026, MTU reaffirmed its guidance, with Bussmann saying the company does not expect “any major adverse impact” at this point. The company reiterated expectations for group revenue of €9.2 billion to €9.7 billion, adjusted EBIT of €1.35 billion to €1.45 billion, net income growth broadly in line with EBIT, and a cash conversion rate of 45% to 55%.

About MTU Aero Engines ETR: MTX

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MTU Aero Engines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTU Aero Engines wasn't on the list.

While MTU Aero Engines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here