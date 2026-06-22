Murphy USA FY2026 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $30.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.19. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $32.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q4 2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $27.69 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.70 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.Murphy USA's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share.

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MUSA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $510.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $550.85 on Monday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $636.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,638 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $555,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,632,263.52. The trade was a 25.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total value of $297,011.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $287,245. The trade was a 50.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392. 9.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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