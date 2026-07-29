Murphy USA (MUSA) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $9.67 per share and revenue of $5.9996 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 91.05%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $600.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $568.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $636.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Murphy USA's payout ratio is 8.85%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total transaction of $1,641,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,464,487.25. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total transaction of $297,011.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,245. This trade represents a 50.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,392. 9.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 423.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Murphy USA from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Murphy USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $585.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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