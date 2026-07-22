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Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Mvb Financial has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", with six analysts covering the stock: four buy ratings, one hold, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $31.25.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, topping expectations by $0.02, though revenue of $36.53 million came in slightly below estimates. Analysts expect Mvb Financial to earn $1.63 per share this year.
  • Mvb Financial also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 2.3%. The payout ratio is currently 31.19%.
  • Interested in Mvb Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Zacks Research lowered Mvb Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mvb Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mvb Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Mvb Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 2,673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mvb Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mvb Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Mvb Financial's payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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Analyst Recommendations for Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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