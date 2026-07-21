Mvb Financial (MVBF) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Mvb Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $36.9360 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. On average, analysts expect Mvb Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mvb Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Mvb Financial stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Mvb Financial's dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mvb Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,782,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 643,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Ategra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MVBF shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mvb Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Mvb Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mvb Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mvb Financial

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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