Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $202.3880 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.57 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 122,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 48,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 281,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,891.66. The trade was a 20.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samraat S. Raha acquired 40,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 493,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,465,520. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 144,507 shares of company stock worth $694,548. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,158 shares of the company's stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,831 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 157.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,442,912 shares of the company's stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,405 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,638,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,333 shares of the company's stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,121,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,966,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 990,075 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Myriad Genetics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics NASDAQ: MYGN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual's risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company's core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women's health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

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