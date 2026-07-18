N-able (NYSE:NABL) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of N-able from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of N-able from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.55.

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N-able Price Performance

NABL opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. N-able has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $901.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 0.53.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.The business's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company's stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,680 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in N-able by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 266,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in N-able by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About N-able

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

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