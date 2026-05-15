Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.85 and last traded at $105.4440, with a volume of 157063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Nabors Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Nabors Industries to a smaller loss of ($5.19) per share from ($7.36) , suggesting better expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Nabors Industries to a smaller loss of from , suggesting better expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm also improved its FY2027 estimate to ($2.47) per share from ($4.05) , and FY2028 to $3.90 per share from $2.14 , signaling a more bullish long-term outlook for Nabors. Nabors Industries research report

The firm also improved its FY2027 estimate to from , and FY2028 to from , signaling a more bullish long-term outlook for Nabors. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimate revisions were also favorable, including higher forecasts for Q1 2027 , Q2 2027 , Q3 2027 , Q4 2027 , and Q1 2028 , which may indicate improving operating trends. Nabors Industries research report

Nearer-term estimate revisions were also favorable, including higher forecasts for , , , , and , which may indicate improving operating trends. Positive Sentiment: A separate report said Nabors Industries’ price target was increased by 28.4% to $111.33 , reinforcing the market’s more upbeat view of the stock. Price target increase article

A separate report said Nabors Industries’ price target was increased by , reinforcing the market’s more upbeat view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Another note said NBR shares moved above their 200-day moving average , a technical sign that can support sentiment but does not change fundamentals. Moving average article

Another note said NBR shares moved above their , a technical sign that can support sentiment but does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also maintained an average recommendation of “Hold”, which suggests the stock still has mixed Wall Street opinion despite the upward estimate revisions. Analyst recommendation article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Citigroup upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $783.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 499,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,346 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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