Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.64, but opened at $81.48. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 23,927 shares.

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Key Nabors Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Improved outlook and operating momentum: Nabors raised its full-year Lower 48 rig-count outlook and now expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $930 million. Management also anticipates approximately 73 Lower 48 rigs and 94 to 96 international rigs in the third quarter. Nabors second-quarter results

Nabors raised its full-year Lower 48 rig-count outlook and now expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $930 million. Management also anticipates approximately 73 Lower 48 rigs and 94 to 96 international rigs in the third quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and cash flow beat expectations: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 4% sequentially to $814.8 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of roughly $809 million. Adjusted free cash flow improved to $12.3 million from negative $48.2 million in the prior quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $222 million. Nabors Q2 revenue and cash flow report

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 4% sequentially to $814.8 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of roughly $809 million. Adjusted free cash flow improved to $12.3 million from negative $48.2 million in the prior quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $222 million. Positive Sentiment: Favorable analyst sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation, while the average analyst price target implies roughly 25.7% potential upside. However, price-target estimates are not guarantees of future performance. Nabors consensus recommendation

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation, while the average analyst price target implies roughly 25.7% potential upside. However, price-target estimates are not guarantees of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: Nabors’ loss narrowed year over year to $2.04 per share from $2.71, but still missed consensus estimates ranging from a $1.30 to $1.54 loss. Revenue declined 2.2% from the same quarter last year, although international drilling and Lower 48 activity showed improvement. Nabors Q2 earnings report

Nabors’ loss narrowed year over year to $2.04 per share from $2.71, but still missed consensus estimates ranging from a $1.30 to $1.54 loss. Revenue declined 2.2% from the same quarter last year, although international drilling and Lower 48 activity showed improvement. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing financial risks: Nabors remains unprofitable on an earnings-per-share basis, has a negative return on equity and carries elevated leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. These factors could limit upside if drilling activity or energy prices weaken.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $814.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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