Go Pro
→ Forget SpaceX. THIS is Elon’s next BIG bet (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Nano Dimension logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.47. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2,386,175 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nano Dimension from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 286.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nano Dimension by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,113 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd. NASDAQ: NNDM is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nano Dimension Right Now?

Before you consider Nano Dimension, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano Dimension wasn't on the list.

While Nano Dimension currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines