Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.87. 4,359,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,318,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

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Nano Nuclear Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun formal review activities for NANO Nuclear’s KRONOS MMR construction permit application at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a key regulatory milestone that could keep the project on track for future construction and commercialization. Article Title

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun formal review activities for NANO Nuclear’s KRONOS MMR construction permit application at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a key regulatory milestone that could keep the project on track for future construction and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: NANO Nuclear also highlighted broader global strategic engagements across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, signaling expanding international interest in its microreactor platform and potential long-term market opportunities. Article Title

NANO Nuclear also highlighted broader global strategic engagements across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, signaling expanding international interest in its microreactor platform and potential long-term market opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view the stock favorably, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” and recent coverage has pointed to meaningful upside if the company can keep advancing its reactor development and regulatory process. Article Title

Analysts continue to view the stock favorably, with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” and recent coverage has pointed to meaningful upside if the company can keep advancing its reactor development and regulatory process. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on nuclear stocks and small modular reactors suggests the broader sector has pulled back recently, but several advanced nuclear names have still posted important progress this month. Article Title

Industry commentary on nuclear stocks and small modular reactors suggests the broader sector has pulled back recently, but several advanced nuclear names have still posted important progress this month. Neutral Sentiment: Management changes, including reshuffling technical leadership roles and naming an interim reactor lead, add some uncertainty, though the company appears to be keeping its development program moving. Article Title

Management changes, including reshuffling technical leadership roles and naming an interim reactor lead, add some uncertainty, though the company appears to be keeping its development program moving. Negative Sentiment: The main risk remains execution: NNE is still pre-revenue, faces commercialization and regulatory hurdles, and its shares remain highly volatile as investors wait for tangible project progress. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 5.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nano Nuclear Energy

In related news, CEO James John Walker sold 123,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $3,276,495.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,701,950. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,224,000 shares in the company, valued at $219,416,320. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,616,981 shares of company stock valued at $43,096,346 in the last three months. 32.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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