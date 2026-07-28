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Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) CEO Erez Meltzer Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Nano-X Imaging logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Erez Meltzer purchased 36,000 Nano-X Imaging shares at an average price of $0.93, investing $33,480 in the company.
  • NNOX shares traded around $0.88, near the lower end of their $0.73–$5.15 52-week range. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share, $4.31 million in revenue, and a negative net margin of 716.44%.
  • Analyst views remain mixed, but the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $4.00; institutional investors own 21.49% of outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) CEO Erez Meltzer acquired 36,000 shares of Nano-X Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 36,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 767,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,344. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 716.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,160,806 shares of the company's stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Nano-X Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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