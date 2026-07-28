Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) CEO Erez Meltzer Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) CEO Erez Meltzer acquired 36,000 shares of Nano-X Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 36,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 767,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,344. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 716.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,160,806 shares of the company's stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Nano-X Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

Further Reading

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