Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

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Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $90.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,396,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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