Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.4505 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nasdaq Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,126. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,990. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,369,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,517,000 after buying an additional 324,743 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nasdaq by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $123,368,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 150,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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