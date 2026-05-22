Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 526 Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 526 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $15,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,103,271.96. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 866 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $24,932.14.

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Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,228,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,982. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $308.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Key Stories Impacting Upstart

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, The Schall Law Firm, Rosen, Robbins, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, SueWallSt, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, issued reminders or alerts about the ongoing Upstart securities fraud class action and the approaching June 8 deadline. Article Title

Several law firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, The Schall Law Firm, Rosen, Robbins, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, SueWallSt, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, issued reminders or alerts about the ongoing Upstart securities fraud class action and the approaching June 8 deadline. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz and other firms said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who bought Upstart shares during the class period, alleging harm from the company’s disclosures and naming certain officers as defendants. Article Title

Pomerantz and other firms said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who bought Upstart shares during the class period, alleging harm from the company’s disclosures and naming certain officers as defendants. Negative Sentiment: More legal follow-through from investor-rights firms suggests the litigation remains active and could keep sentiment cautious around Upstart in the near term. Article Title

More legal follow-through from investor-rights firms suggests the litigation remains active and could keep sentiment cautious around Upstart in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Upstart also announced upcoming fireside chats for its CFO and CEO at the Mizuho Technology Conference and Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference, which could provide a near-term update on strategy and fundamentals. Article Title

Upstart also announced upcoming fireside chats for its CFO and CEO at the Mizuho Technology Conference and Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference, which could provide a near-term update on strategy and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A commentary piece argued Upstart still has an AI-lending “moonshot” case, noting elevated short interest and ongoing debate over the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Upstart by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Upstart by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Further Reading

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