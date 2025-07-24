Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 755 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $105,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,833,913. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $69,933.60.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $83,852.58.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,018 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $307,099.24.

Natera Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.07. 1,421,449 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,550. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Natera by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,311 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Natera by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 13,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Natera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 44,400 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here