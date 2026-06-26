Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,113 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $306,575.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,763.30. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $1,565,359.25.

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Airbnb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9,331.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,681,000 after buying an additional 3,139,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

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Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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