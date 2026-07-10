Nathaniel Rothschild Buys 7,500 Shares of Volex (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 per share, for a total transaction of £38,250.

Get Volex alerts: Sign Up

Volex Stock Performance

Volex stock traded up GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 507. 527,909 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. Volex plc has a one year low of GBX 325 and a one year high of GBX 710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.55. The company has a market cap of £934.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Volex (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 35.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 124.26 billion during the quarter. Volex had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Volex plc will post 30.9454191 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 500 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 528.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLX

About Volex

Volex plc AIM: VLX is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Volex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Volex wasn't on the list.

While Volex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here