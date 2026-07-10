National Bank Financial Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$208.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential downside of 23.38% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$167.60.

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TFI International Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$208.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 69,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,391. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$113.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$173.94.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.93, for a total transaction of C$1,159,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 145,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,629,850. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. Also, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.75, for a total value of C$875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$6,958,656.25. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 70,193 shares of company stock worth $15,213,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States,Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload; Truckload; Logistics.

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