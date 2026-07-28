National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company's previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFI International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.88.

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TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 454,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,828. TFI International has a 1-year low of $80.63 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company's stock worth $106,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TFI International by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TFI International

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: TFI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share , well above the $1.59 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also exceeding the $2.23 billion estimate, while reported profit rose to approximately $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

TFI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , well above the $1.59 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also exceeding the $2.23 billion estimate, while reported profit rose to approximately $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to third-quarter EPS of $1.70 to $1.80 , above the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling expectations for continued earnings momentum. TFI International Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Management guided to third-quarter EPS of , above the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling expectations for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $175 from $164 and maintained an overweight rating. RBC increased its target to $171 from $158 and assigned an outperform rating, reinforcing expectations for additional appreciation.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $175 from $164 and maintained an overweight rating. RBC increased its target to $171 from $158 and assigned an outperform rating, reinforcing expectations for additional appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a buy rating and still sees substantial upside, although it trimmed its target modestly to $180 from $182.

Citigroup maintained a buy rating and still sees substantial upside, although it trimmed its target modestly to $180 from $182. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel lifted its target to $160 from $150 but retained a hold rating, indicating that the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the valuation.

Stifel lifted its target to $160 from $150 but retained a hold rating, indicating that the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Initial commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations lagged, suggesting uneven performance across TFI’s transportation segments. TFI first look: truckload shines, LTL doesn’t keep up

Initial commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations lagged, suggesting uneven performance across TFI’s transportation segments. Negative Sentiment: At around $146 in one valuation analysis, TFI traded above a calculated GF Value of $131.72, highlighting valuation risk after its strong longer-term advance. TFI International valuation analysis

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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