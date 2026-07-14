Go Pro
→ Print this and keep it by your screen (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

National Bank Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Teck Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Teck Resources from C$92.50 to C$100.00, while keeping a sector perform rating. The new target suggests about 18.3% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Other analysts have also lifted their targets, but the overall view remains cautious: Teck currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$81.71.
  • Teck Resources shares were trading at C$84.54 on Tuesday, near the upper end of its 12-month range of C$42.95 to C$98.58. The company is a diversified miner with major exposure to metallurgical coal and copper, including a new copper project in Chile that could boost output significantly.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.50 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$85.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a "tender" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$81.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$84.54. 649,660 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$42.95 and a 12 month high of C$98.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.65.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck's attributable copper production by around 80%.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teck Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Teck Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teck Resources wasn't on the list.

While Teck Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines