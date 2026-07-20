National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.47 and last traded at $166.89, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.98.

Get NTIOF alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While National Bank of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here