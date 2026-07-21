National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$194.12 and traded as high as C$235.30. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$227.63, with a volume of 1,366,168 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$206.50 to C$203.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$201.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.7%

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$194.12. The stock has a market cap of C$87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. National Bank of Canada's payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the 'Bank') is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: NA.

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