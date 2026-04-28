National CineMedia (NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National CineMedia Stock Up 1.0%

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 22,194 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $334.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. National CineMedia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 12,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $36,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 143,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,014.88. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 257,375 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,136 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,523,889 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,048,000 after buying an additional 4,218,288 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National CineMedia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,712 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised National CineMedia from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on National CineMedia from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

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