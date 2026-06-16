National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais Sells 332,857 Shares

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 332,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $8,953,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,148,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,802,504.80. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 1,068,593 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $27,922,335.09.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 200 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $5,110.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 5,526 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $141,078.78.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 457,391 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $11,947,052.92.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 242,497 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $6,338,871.58.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 573,544 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $14,992,440.16.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 3,500 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $91,455.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 220,568 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $5,748,002.08.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 81,302 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,142,307.70.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 223,626 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $6,004,358.10.

Get NESR alerts: Sign Up

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 4.6%

NESR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,430,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.53%.The business had revenue of $404.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $370.87 million. The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.86.

View Our Latest Report on NESR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Energy Services Reunited, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Energy Services Reunited wasn't on the list.

While National Energy Services Reunited currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here