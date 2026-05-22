National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais Sells 573,544 Shares

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 573,544 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $14,992,440.16. Following the sale, the director owned 4,255,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,248,075.84. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 3,500 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $91,455.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 220,568 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $5,748,002.08.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 81,302 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,142,307.70.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 223,626 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,358.10.

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National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 2.0%

NESR stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 1,335,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.38. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,722,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,953,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,482.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 997,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,045,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised National Energy Services Reunited from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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