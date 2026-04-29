National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02, Zacks reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. National Fuel Gas's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.

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National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. 1,306,179 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,238. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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