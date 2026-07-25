National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,315.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 1,160 price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,149 to GBX 1,253 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,375 price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Grid news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,936 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,281 per share, with a total value of £24,800.16. Also, insider Andrew Agg bought 16,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £199,722.06. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,372 shares of company stock worth $52,328,932. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,237.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,230.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.87. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 645 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a market cap of £60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

National Grid (LON:NG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,768.70 billion for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Grid will post 66.9851952 EPS for the current year.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

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