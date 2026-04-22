National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Given "Overweight" Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.83.

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National Health Investors Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE NHI opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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