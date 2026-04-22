National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Truist Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NHI. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.33.

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National Health Investors Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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