National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

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National Health Investors Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $127,386,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 116,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 256,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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