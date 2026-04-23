National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.08 and last traded at $173.63, with a volume of 336313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.61.

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Key Headlines Impacting National HealthCare

Here are the key news stories impacting National HealthCare this week:

National HealthCare Stock Up 8.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.91%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio is 59.12%.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 171.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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