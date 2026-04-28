National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. National Research had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 8.44%.

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National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 47,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,341. The company has a market capitalization of $384.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. National Research has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Research by 85.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 9,535.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in National Research by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,496 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded National Research from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Research

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

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